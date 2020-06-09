Catholic World News

Pope encourages devotion to Sacred Heart of Jesus

June 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The month of June is dedicated in a special way to the Heart of Christ, a devotion that unites the great spiritual teachers and the simple among the people of God,” Pope Francis said following his June 7 Sunday Angelus address. The Pope encouraged the faithful to pray, “Jesus, make my heart resemble yours” (traditionally rendered in English as “Jesus, make my heart like unto Thine”).

