Catholic World News

‘Appalling’: Canadian bishops condemn racism

June 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on CCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “The death of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement officers is profoundly troubling and entirely unacceptable,” the bishops of Canada said in a statement two weeks after his death. “The utter disregard for his human rights and dignity has justifiably raised numerous disturbing questions about the ongoing presence of racism and discrimination in our societies, as well as about how peace and good government can both avoid and deter self-destructive and self-defeating violence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!