Wisconsin county eases restrictions after diocese threatens suit

June 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: After the Diocese of Madison threatened suit, Dane County in Wisconsin relaxed rules that would have restricted church congregations to a maximum of 50 people. The country now will allows churches to operate at 25% of their normal seating capacity—matching the rule that applies to retail stores.

