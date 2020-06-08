Catholic World News

Kerala government allows churches to reopen, but bans Holy Communion, anointing

June 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The government of the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) has permitted churches to reopen under strict conditions: “entry for people over the age of 65 is prohibited; the use of holy water and holy oils is prohibited; Communion forbidden.” Two Eastern Catholic churches (the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church) have their headquarters there, as do two Oriental Orthodox churches (the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church and the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!