Livestream audience provides ‘biggest pilgrimage season so far’ for English shrine

June 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. John Armitage, recor of England’s Catholic National Shrine of Our Lady in Walsingham, contends that the shrine has record-breaking season of pilgrimages despite CO19 restrictions—not because people have visited the shrine, but because many thousands have watched livestream services from Walshingham.

