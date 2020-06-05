Catholic World News

4 Iranian Christians ordered to begin prison sentences

June 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Christian Solidarity Worldwide

CWN Editor's Note: The four Christians, arrested in 2019 during police raids on house churches, have been sentenced to five years in prison for “endangering state security” and “promoting Zionism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!