Cardinal Turkson calls for justice, nonviolence in response to George Floyd’s death

June 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I would add to the call of nonviolence also the call to forgiveness,” the Ghana-born prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said in an interview. “This, I think, is the way we can dignify the memory of George Floyd … All people could be brought together to pray. The one thing that George Floyd needs at this moment is prayer.”

