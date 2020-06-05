Catholic World News
National Black Catholic Congress: ‘We have witnessed, in graphic video detail, racism on display’
June 05, 2020
» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard
CWN Editor's Note: The National Black Catholic Congress was founded in 1889.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!