Major drug company drops vaccine derived from fetal-cells

June 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The international pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur has discontinued production of polio vaccines derived from fetal tissue, switching to lines derived from monkey. Sanofi, together with GSK firm, is currently developing a vaccine for coronavirus that is based on insect cells rather than fetal tissue.

