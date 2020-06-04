Catholic World News

German bishops’ president says universal Church should weigh ‘synodal path’

June 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The universal Church should hold a synod to discuss changes approved by the German bishops in their “synodal path,” says Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German episcopal conference. “What arises synodally must also be clarified and answered synodally,” he argues.

