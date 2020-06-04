Catholic World News

Italian bishops, government agree on mode of distributing Communion

June 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Italy have reached an agreement with the country’s government that requires priests to wear masks and disposable gloves when distributing Communion. The agreement seems to be at odds with the Church’s liturgical guidelines.

