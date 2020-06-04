Catholic World News

Philippine religious superiors voice concern about anti-terror bill

June 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: Proposed legislation “can be abused to stifle dissent and curtail rights to free speech, to organize and form associations, to peaceable assembly in redress of grievances,” the Association of Major Religious Superiors in the Philippines warned.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!