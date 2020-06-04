Catholic World News

Scotland’s bishops finalize plans to reopen churches

June 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh

CWN Editor's Note: “The obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains dispensed until further notice and everyone is asked to consider carefully whether or not they should return in the early phases,” said Bishop Hugh Gilbert, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Scotland.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!