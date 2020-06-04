Catholic World News

Catholic schools in Spain call for respect for educational freedom

June 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Recent changes in education law threaten to “stifle teaching in private schools, making it subsidiary to that of public schools,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!