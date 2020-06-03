Catholic World News

Churches in 6 states damaged by violent protests

June 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Vandals repeatedly struck the Denver cathedral on multiple nights of the protests and riots over the weekend,” according to the report. “The doors to the cathedral are believed to have been permanently damaged by the vandalism … but the cathedral’s most valuable windows were unharmed.”

