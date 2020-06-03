Catholic World News

After an attack on their Chicago Catholic bookstore, nuns pray for the looters

June 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “All we can do is bring them Jesus and the Gospel, and His Word, and allow Him to speak to them,” said Sister Tracey Matthia Dugas of the Daughters of St. Paul.

