Bishops express sorrow over Floyd killing, racism
June 03, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: This article summarizes comments made by Archbishop Samuel Aquila (Denver), Cardinal Blase Cupich (Chicago), Bishop Michael Burbidge (Arlington), Cardinal Joseph Tobin (Newark), Archbishop Wilton Gregory (Washington), and Bishop Mark Seitz (El Paso).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
