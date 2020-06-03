Bishops express sorrow over Floyd killing, racism

Catholic World News

June 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: This article summarizes comments made by Archbishop Samuel Aquila (Denver), Cardinal Blase Cupich (Chicago), Bishop Michael Burbidge (Arlington), Cardinal Joseph Tobin (Newark), Archbishop Wilton Gregory (Washington), and Bishop Mark Seitz (El Paso).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!