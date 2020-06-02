Catholic World News

Leading Orthodox Patriarch: state cannot make rules of Eucharist

June 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Orthodox churches cannot submit “to the authorities of this world when the Divine Eucharist is called into question,” Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople said in a letter to other Orthodox leaders. The Ecumenical Patriarch—recognized as “first among equals” of Orthodox prelates, said that churches had accepted the leadership of civil officials during the CO19 epidemic, but could not accept control by politicians over the administration of the sacraments.

