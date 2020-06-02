Catholic World News

Archbishop Gregory decries Trump’s visit to Catholic shrine

June 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree,” said Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC. He was responding to a visit by President Trump to the St. John Paul II National Shrine, where he signed an executive order promoting international religious freedom.

