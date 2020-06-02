Catholic World News

Attorneys in Cardinal Pell’s trial discuss their work

June 02, 2020

Continue to this story on Law Institute Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Paul Galbally, one of Cardinal Pell’s attorney, said he knew the case would be a “very large and significant task. But we didn’t envisage there would be two lots of trials and that it would end up in the Full Court and then in the High Court.”

