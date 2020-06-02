Catholic World News

Maine diocese suspends priest who ‘inflamed’ events leading to woman’s murder

June 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Bangor Daily News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Anthony Cipolle was ordained to the priesthood in 2018, following his divorce and annulment.

