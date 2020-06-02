Catholic World News

Supreme Court won’t put inmate’s transgender surgery on hold

June 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Adree Edmo, 32, is in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old male; he now identifies as a woman. Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Edmo “shouldn’t have access to taxpayer-funded surgical procedures that other Idahoans can’t get covered through their own insurance,” according to the report. “But Edmo’s attorneys say prisons don’t get to pick and choose which people to treat, and they’re required to provide medically necessary care to incarcerated people.”

