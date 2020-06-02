Catholic World News
‘Here I am, send me’: Vatican releases papal message for World Mission Day
June 02, 2020
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The 94th World Mission Day will take place on October 18.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!