Papal prayer for poor and vulnerable of Amazonia

June 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On May 31, Pope Francis asked the faithful to “invoke the Holy Spirit so that He might give light and strength to the Church and to society in the Amazon region, sorely tried by the pandemic.”

