Catholic World News

Make your lives a reflection of the Church, virgin and bride, Pope tells consecrated virgins

June 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed a message to consecrated virgins on the 50th anniversary of the promulgation of the Rite of Consecration of Virgins.

