Catholic World News

Federal court upholds California city’s zoning ban on storefront churches

June 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Salinas, a city of 160,000, bans “clubs, lodges, places of religious assembly, and similar assembly uses on the ground floor of buildings facing three blocks of Main Street”—leading a Protestant community, the New Harvest Church, to file suit in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!