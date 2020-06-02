Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch urges Iraqis to stay home

June 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The situation with the virus is getting worse—it is not possible to control it,” said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako. “There are many problems—no money, not enough hospitals, doctors or equipment—and the lockdown goes against the culture here, especially for the men.”

