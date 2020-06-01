Catholic World News

Polish priests decline to back bishop accused of cover-up

June 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Edward Janiak of Kalisz, accused of ignoring evidence of sexual abuse, has asked members of the diocesan presbyterial council to sign a statement of support. The council members have declined, indicating that they will wait for the results of a Vatican investigation into the charges.

