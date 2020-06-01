Catholic World News

Erdogan schedules Islamic prayer at Hagia Sophia

June 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on Greek Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Turkey’s President Recip Erdogan has announced that an Islamic prayer service will be held at the Hagia Sophia this Friday to mark the 567th anniversary of the fall of Constantinople. Built by Christians as patriarchal cathedral of Constantinople, the Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque after the Islamic victory. It is now a museum, guarded as a UNESCO heritage site, but Muslims have sought to establish the building as a mosque once again.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!