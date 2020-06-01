Catholic World News

Witness to Jesus and address ‘pandemic of poverty,’ Pope tells Catholics in charismatic renewal

June 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a video message an online prayer vigil on the eve of Pentecost. The event was organized by CHARIS (Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service).

