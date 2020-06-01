Catholic World News

‘Gathered together in prayer with Mary’: papal Rosary simulcast at 50 Marian shrines

June 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Marian shrines around the world joined Pope Francis on May 30 to seek the Blessed Virgin Mary’s assistance during the pandemic.

