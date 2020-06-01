Catholic World News

Venezuela close to ‘economic collapse of great proportion,’ bishops warn

June 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We will not get out of this crisis by eliminating those who think differently from us,” the bishops said in a rebuke to Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

