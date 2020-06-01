Catholic World News

Bannon-linked group wins 1st major legal battle for medieval monastery; Italy retaliates with criminal prosecution

June 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Art Newspaper

CWN Editor's Note: Steve Bannon was White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President for the first seven months of the Trump administration. In 2019, Cardinal Raymond Burke severed ties with the Dignitas Humanae Institute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!