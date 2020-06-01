Catholic World News

US bishops deplore killing of George Floyd, criticize looting

June 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: This statement by Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, follows an earlier statement by seven bishops who chair USCCB committees.

