Fauci recommends against Communion

May 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with America magazine, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recommended against distributing Communion in Catholic churches. “I think for the time being, you just gotta forestall that,” he said. Fauci also said that members of the congregation should “absolutely” wear masks.

