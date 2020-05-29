Catholic World News

Maryland county rescinds rule that banned Mass

May 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Howard County in Maryland has rolled back a rule that banned consumption of any food or drink as part of religious services—a rule that would have effectively prohibited the celebration of Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!