Georgia county pays settlement to street preacher removed from gay pride festival

May 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Adam Bishop, an evangelical street preacher, sued the Athens-Clarke County Commission for violating his First Amendment rights after police removed him from a gay pride festival. He received a $25,000 settlement.

