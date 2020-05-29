Catholic World News

Same-sex marriage becomes law in Costa Rica

May 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Not wanting to discriminate against homosexual people does not authorize the state to confuse the natural order of marriage and the family,” the nation’s bishops said in a statement. The legalization of same-sex marriage followed a 6-4 Supreme Court decision.

