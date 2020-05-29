Catholic World News

Pope Emeritus Benedict’s spiritual testament to be published after his death

May 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “At first, the Pope Emeritus did not want to write a spiritual testament, but he has now come to think differently about it,” said biographer Peter Seewald. “I think that Benedict XVI wants to serve his Church and society once again with words that go beyond time.”

