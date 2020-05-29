Catholic World News

Holy Land bishop: Israel’s planned partial annexation of West Bank land is unjust

May 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The “proposed annexation would in fact be the final nail in the coffin for any possibility of achieving the creation of a Palestinian state that could coexist alongside Israel, within the internationally recognized borders and with Jerusalem as the capital of both states,” said Auxiliary Bishop Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo, the Patriarchal Latin Vicar for Jerusalem and Palestine.

