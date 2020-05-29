Catholic World News

Nuns’ network sees ‘exponential increase’ in people vulnerable to trafficking

May 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 2009, Talitha Kum is an international network of consecrated life against trafficking in persons.

