7 dioceses, religious communities receive Vatican CO19 emergency funds

May 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis established the fund in April. Among the recipients are the Poor Clares of Rabat, Morocco, who are no longer able to sell their food products to restaurants.

