Dublin’s Archbishop Martin: pastors must obey civil restrictions

May 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has strongly encouraged pastors in the Dublin archdiocese to adhere strictly to all legal restrictions on liturgical services. “There is no room for self-dispensation,” he said, and “disregard for the norms of public health is something that is unacceptable.”

