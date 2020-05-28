Catholic World News

Munich archdiocese sees record 10,000 Catholics formally leave Church

May 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Munich archdiocese saw 10,744 people renounce their membership in the Catholic Church last year. The exodus set a new high for the archdiocese, which has seen the number of departing Catholics increase steadily each year. By formally leaving the Church, Germans can avoid the income-tax surcharge that is applied to registered Catholics. This “church tax” has allowed the Catholic Church in Germany to enjoy rising revenue despite shrinking membership. Munich’s Cardinal Reinhard Marx is a member of the Pope’s Council of Cardinals.

