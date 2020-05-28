Catholic World News

Nation’s largest diocese announces plan to reopen parishes

May 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As we enter this new moment, it is important to remember that the coronavirus is still out there, it is still contagious, and it is still dangerous,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles. “So, we need to proceed with prudence and caution and concern to protect our most vulnerable parishioners.”

