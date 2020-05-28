Catholic World News

CO19 may be ‘bio-psychological warfare,’ leading Russian Orthodox official speculates

May 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “There is, alongside the hypotheses of biological warfare, also the possibility of a bio-psychological warfare, when trying to instill fear in the population, to control it in a more radical way,” said Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!