Catholic World News

Philippine bishops, religious superiors divest from coal

May 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe that coal, the dirtiest of all fossil fuels and the single biggest contributor to the climate emergency, goes against everything that the Church stands for … especially the preservation of the life and dignity of the human person and the care for God’s creation,” said the signatories.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!