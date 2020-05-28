Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle: Pope wants missionary activity to be a ‘simple, non-complicated part of Christian life’

May 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on a recent papal message, the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples said that Pope Francis wants to “bring the understanding and practice of mission back to the ordinariness of Christian life ... I think one big challenge is how to help our faithful see that faith is a great gift of God, not a burden. If we are happy and enriched by our experience of faith, then we will share that gift to others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!