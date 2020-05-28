Catholic World News

Minnesota archbishop calls for ‘full investigation’ into death of George Floyd

May 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The video of George Floyd in police custody” (AP coverage), said Archbishop Bernard Hebda, “is gut wrenching and deeply disturbing. The sadness and pain are intense. Let us pray for comfort for his grieving family and friends, peace for a hurting community and prudence while the process moves forward. We need a full investigation that results in rightful accountability and veritable justice.”

