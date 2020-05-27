19 Australian journalists face trial over reporting on Cardinal Pell
May 27, 2020
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: “Prosecutors in the state of Victoria said 19 journalists and 21 publications aided and abetted contempt of court” by violating a gag order on report. The journalists’ trial is scheduled to begin in November.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 11:15 AM ET USA
An example of what is termed "leaking" in the U.S. Many devious politicians, journalists, purveyors of propaganda, and those who "just want to do the right thing" have fine-tuned this crime into a widely and well-practiced art. The goal of "leaking" is to intimidate, corrupt, defeat, and destroy an enemy (referred to as an "opponent"). "Leaking" is a vicious violation of the 8th Commandment and can be as serious as the 5th (Leviticus 19:16). Perhaps the Pell case will prompt retributive justice.