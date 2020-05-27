Catholic World News

19 Australian journalists face trial over reporting on Cardinal Pell

May 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “Prosecutors in the state of Victoria said 19 journalists and 21 publications aided and abetted contempt of court” by violating a gag order on report. The journalists’ trial is scheduled to begin in November.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.